Montgomery native Philip Bowen continued his thrilling ride on NBC Television's "America's Got Talent" train last week ahead of a Sept. 5 live AGT show.
Tuesday's show will be one of the five Season 18 weekly qualifiers shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The top two acts based on fan votes Tuesday will advance to the Sept. 26 finale.
"Things are going great out here in Pasadena," Bowen said by email on Sept. 2. "I've been working hard at rehearsing and putting together the best performance possible."
Recent days on the West Coast were not all about show preparation on the set, however. Far from it.
"In between rehearsals, you stay busy with filming, interviews, wardrobe and getting to know fellow contestants," said Bowen, who now lives in the Detroit, Mich., area. "I've had a great time hanging out with some old friends and making new ones.
"In my down time, I've done some hiking and even went to a UCLA football game to experience the Rose Bowl."
As his musical journey has continued to accelerate, Bowen has thrown open his arms and embraced the support he's received from various corners.
"I've been overwhelmed by the flood of supportive comments, messages and so much more from my supporters in West Virginia and beyond," he said. "I feel the love, and it keeps me going."
"I honestly couldn't be more excited for my performance in the live show on Tuesday night," Bowen continued. "I am so ready, and I'm hoping that I make my friends, family and folks back in West Virginia proud.
"I'm hoping to show America a great performance and leave people with a smile on their face. I think viewers are going to love some of the surprises I have up my sleeve and will be wanting to see more."
Beginning even before his first successful appearance on the AGT stage in a pre-taped audition episode that aired on May 30, Bowen has treated his fans and supporters to a musical repertoire centered on his fiddle expertise. That includes the summer release of his debut album "Old Kanawha," as well as a very active online presence on various social media outlets.
He's hoping supporters will step up to the plate and cast their vote for him in live voting this week.
"Voting is critically important in this round, so make sure you all vote the night of my performance," Bowen said.
Viewers can vote via the AGT app or they can go to https://agt.vote.nbc.com/. Fans can vote up to 10 times via each method (app and web). Voting opens at 8 p.m. EST on Sept. 5.
For more on Bowen, visit www.philipbowenmusic.com.
