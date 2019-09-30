As part of the Oct. 4 First Fridays after Five activities in downtown Lewisburg, Lee Street Studios will host a book release and signing for “The Haunting of Zona Heaster Shue: The Greenbrier Ghost Chronicles,” by Nancy Richmond and local artist Misty Murray-Walkup.
The authors are offering a Zona bookmark with the purchase of a book. Prints of Walkup’s portrait of Zona will also be available for purchase. A portion of the revenue from print sales will be donated to the Family Refuge Center, according to a media release issued by Lee Street Studios.
Light refreshments will be served at this event, and those attending will be given a chance to win a copy of the book.
In addition, Walkup and the other artists of Studio Six will showcase their autumn artwork on Friday.
Tina Alvey