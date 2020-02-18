LEWISBURG — Two government buildings in the Greenbrier County seat were forced to evacuate Tuesday due to a bomb threat that was phoned in to Lewisburg City Hall at 11:15 a.m.
“We have already developed a very good suspect and are prepared to prosecute to the full extent of the law,” Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert said at around 1:30 p.m., just as crime scene tape was being removed from the sidewalk adjacent to City Hall.
In addition to City Hall, the Greenbrier County Courthouse was evacuated and closed, and the offices of the Lewisburg Police Department, across the street from the courthouse, were closed to the public for the remainder of the day.
Teubert said as soon as he learned of the threatening call, he immediately ordered the evacuation of City Hall. He then called the city’s Fire Department. Police and firefighters “visually cleared” the building, and Teubert called the State Police to dispatch a bomb detection unit.
That unit — a bomb-sniffing canine named Creasy and his handler, Senior Trooper S.G. Milam, from the Gauley Bridge detachment in Fayette County — cleared City Hall and then moved on to the courthouse just two blocks away. Milam and Creasy, a 7-year-old German Shepherd, also cleared that building.
Sitting in the first floor courtroom after the structure had been cleared, Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan told The Register-Herald that the courthouse was quickly evacuated after Teubert advised him of the threatening call.
“The caller made a specific threat toward City Hall, but also provided separate, generic statements about courthouses in the state,” Sloan said. “There was nothing specific about the Greenbrier Courthouse, but we were concerned about public safety.”
Teubert noted that the caller gave no reason for making the threats.
The chief also commented that the caller might face federal charges in connection with the incident, as Lewisburg City Hall is currently designated as a polling place where early voting is taking place for extension of the city’s excess levy.
Tuesday evening’s regular city council meeting also was canceled as a result of the incident.
All of the buildings were expected to reopen Wednesday.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com