LEWISBURG — During his regular monthly report to city council this week, Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert provided a few additional details about the suspect in a bomb threat phoned in to City Hall on the morning of Feb. 18.
Michael Joseph Neely Jr. was arrested by local authorities in Cleveland, Ohio, only hours after the threat was received at City Hall and evaluated by Lewisburg Police. Neely is charged in Greenbrier County with two felonies: threats of terrorist acts and false reports concerning bombs or other explosive devices.
Lewisburg City Hall and the Greenbrier County Courthouse were both evacuated in response to the bomb threat and remained closed the remainder of the day. A thorough search of both buildings revealed no explosives.
Teubert said Neely, who has unspecified ties to the Lewisburg area, is fighting extradition to West Virginia. The chief said the process to bring him back to face the charges could take as long as two months and will probably involve the issuance of a governor’s warrant for the man.
In addition, West Virginia may not be the only jurisdiction with an interest in Neely, Teubert said, noting the man is suspected of making threatening phone calls to other government buildings, not all of which are in the Mountain State.
“He had also made contact with the White House,” Teubert said. “He became quite popular (when he was identified).”
While Neely is not originally from the Lewisburg area, Teubert said, “He had been here before, but he never lived here long-term.”
Neely is still incarcerated in Cleveland. Additional investigations involving the man are ongoing, according to the chief.
