The following boil water orders have been issued:
— Rainelle Water Department for 777, 790, 850, 855 and 873 Main St. due to water line repair
— Richwood Water Department for the Upper Oakford Avenue area due to a main line leak.
— West Virginia American Water for approximately 100 customers in the West Maple Avenue area in Fayetteville. Specific streets include West Maple Avenue, Francesca Street, Allen Street, Harvey Street, Walker Street, Myles Street and any surrounding side streets due to a main relocation project.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.