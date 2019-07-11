The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Rupert Water Department on Big Mtn Road, including Cranberry to the Big Mtn Road intersection of Anjean Road and from the Big Mtn Road intersection to E Street on Anjean Road.
| Beckley Water Company for City of Sophia from Scout Street to the end of the system 2792 Tams Highway, which includes the following streets: Scout, West, Basham, Mike, Poe, Old Detour Hollow Road, Tilson Drive and Ryder Drive, due to a broken main line, due to a new valve installation.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
