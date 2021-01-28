The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on Water Plant Rd., Gatewood Rd. from Chapel Rd. to Bennett Lane, Chapel Rd., Dooley Rd., Rebecca Lane, Bennett Lane, Cunard Rd., Creekside Rd., Majestic View Rd., Woodland Rd., Jacobs Corner, Willow Lane, Songbird Hill, Faith Way, Tincher Rd., Needmore Valley, Bragg Hollow, Lego Rd., Kitchen Lane, Sexton Rd., Wonderland Rd., Augustus Rd., Toney Hollow Rd., Canterbury Lane, Rising Fawn, Knottingham Village and Duncan Rd. in Fayetteville, due to a water main break.
l Rupert Water Dept. for customers in the area of Raleigh St., East Pocahontas St., East Cabell St., South Clay St., 11th St. and Greenbrier Ave., due to a water line leak on Raleigh St.
l Raleigh County PSD for Arnett customers, Garnet Lane to and including Pine Branch, due to a water main line break.
l Beckley Water Co. for Serviceberry Lane in Piney View, due to a broken main line.
l Beckley Water Co. for Prosperity Rd. from 578 Prosperity Rd. to 820 Prosperity Rd., including Vireo Lane and all side streets off of Vireo Lane, Ogden St. and all side streets off of Ogden St., Ledora Lane and Appalachian Heights Rd. and all side streets off of Appalachian Heights Rd., due to a broken main line.
l Nettie Leivasy PSD for customers from Nettie Post Office, 11477 Canvas Nettie Rd., to Ward Rd., Church 4140 Ward Rd., including the side roads of Trimbal Rd., Mayflower Rd., Deepwell Rd., due to replacement of fire hydrants.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Kanawha Falls PSD for customers of Boomer.