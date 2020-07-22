The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for Dean St., Sidney St., Skyview Dr. and all side streets, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Old Eccles Rd. from Dickinson Ave. to the end of the system, including all side streets, including Old Mill Village, Bridge Park and Rolling Hills Estates.
l Beckley Water Co. for Berkley St. from the intersection of Jennings to the end of Berkley St.