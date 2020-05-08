Mostly cloudy skies. Near record low temperatures. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 9:26 pm
Beckley, West Virginia
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers on South Errington Road, C&B Salvage Road, Phillips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Harvey Road, Tessa Lane and portions of Thurmond Road and Prudence Road in Oak Hill.
