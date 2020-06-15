The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Ritter Drive from Violet Lane, Beaver, to First Street, Hinton Road in front of Shady High School and to Blue Jay 6 Road off Flat Top Road including all adjacent and side streets, including C&O Road, 4H Lake Road and Grandview Road, and all side streets to the end of the Beckley Water Company system, due to required repairs.
I Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD for Beckley Water Company.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Nettie Leivasy PSD for customers of The Lane.
I Pineville Municipal Water Works for Pineville customers.