he following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for the Painter Street area of Oak Hill, customers on Painter St., part of Highland Ave. and part of Country Club Dr., due to a main break.
l Beckley Water Company for Oak Street, Daisy Lane, Emma Court and Tulip Drive in Beaver. Included in this advisory are 212 Airport Road and 258 Airport Road due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Maple Fork Road and all side streets off of Maple Fork Road beginning at the intersection of WV Route 16 to the intersection of Burn Bowyer Road, including Addison Lane off of Maple Fork Road. WV Route 16 and Burn Bowyer were not affected by this advisory.
l City of Ronceverte Water System for customers of Gypsy Heights.
l Beckley Water Co. for Adkins Street.
l Beckley Water Co. for the area of 1056 N. Sandbranch Rd. to 1700 N. Sandbranch Rd., and all side streets.