The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for Hoist Rd. and all side streets off of Hoist Rd., due to a broken main line.
Town of Oceana for across the bridge at Oceana Apartments, due to sampling river at New Construction River Crossing.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers of Scarbro/Whipple area; Washington Rd., Mack Rd., Foster Lane, Gentry Town Rd., Sutphin Lane, orchard Rd., Fox Rd., Hambrick Lane, Hunk Hill Rd., Lark Lane, Scarbro Rd. from Washington Rd. to Plum Orchard Lake Rd., Dakota Dr., Oakwood St., Grace Lane, Lopez Rd., Painter Rd., Price Rd., Dove Rd., Blue Jay Rd., Robin Lane, Cardinal Rd. and J&K Lane in Scarbro.Whipple.