The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Gauley River PSD for Rt. 39 from Little Elk Mountain to Enon Tank, due to a mainline water leak.
l Beckley Water Co. for East Prince St. from the intersection of Nebraska Ave. to the intersection of Powerline Dr., including Cochran Lane off of East Prince St., due to a broken main line.
l WV American Water for customers on Circle Dr., Nancy Jane Dr., Ridge Rd., Abigail Lane and Mountaineer Way in the Woodgate subdivision in Fayetteville, due to a water main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.