The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l WV American Water Co. for customers on Scarbro Road, Persinger Road, First Street, Fourth Street, Park Street, Calico Lane, Sizemore Lane, Wingrove Hill Road in Scarbro, due to water main repair.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for South Errington Road, Prudence Road (the Harvey end only), C&B Salvage Road, Phillips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Harvey Road, Tessa Lane, Thurmond Road from Prudence Road intersection to RJ Corman Railroad Offices.
I Beckley Water Co. for Lofilin, Wiley and Fink streets in the Mabscott area.