The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Cool Ridge - Flat Top Public Service District for their customers.
I WV American Water for the Old Minden Road area of Oak Hill, below Berry Lane, Minden Road, Duncan Street, Beaver Lane, Rocklick Road, Rocklick School Road, Thurbon Road, Minden Tipple Road, Minden Bottom Road, Wrights Turn Road, Thomas Morst Road, Minnis Road, Lynch Harper Road, Evans Road, Scrappers Corner, McKinney Road, Mary Lane, Old Minden Store Road, Crouch Road, Minden Church Road, Franks Ponderosa Road, Poff Road, Tyree Land Road, Menefee Hill Road, Rainey Hollow Road and Morst Road.