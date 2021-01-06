The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for all of Sweeneysburg Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system on Sweeneysburg Rd., including all side streets. Including Maple Fork Rd., and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Rd. up to and including Bun Bowyer Rd. and all side streets off of Burn Bowyer Rd., including Clear Fork Rd. and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Rd. to the end of the Beckley Water Co. system at and including Tillus Lane; all due to a broken main line.
l WV American Water for customers on Hodge St., Boley St., Crawford St., Raymond St., Jordan St. and Summerlee Rd. from Halstead St. to 1000’ before Calhoun Lane in Oak Hill, due to a water main break.
l WV American Water for customers on Cemetery Lane, Deepwater Mountain Rd. and Mountain Side Lane in Montgomery Heights, due to a treatment issue at the Armstrong PSD water plant, the water supplier for Montgomery Heights.
l Raleigh County PSD for Clear Creek, due to a main line break.
l McDowell County PSD, Crumpler System for customers of Crumpler, due to pump failure.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Glenview Rd. from the intersection of Brethren Church Rd. to the end of the Beckley Water Co. system at 1733 Glenview Rd., including all side streets.
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for Pineville.
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Airport.