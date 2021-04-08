The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for Millers Lane and Gristmill Dr. in Mabscott, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for West Neville St. beginning at 902 West Neville St. and ending at 1010 W. Neville St., only the westbound section of West Neville St. was under this advisory, including Adkins St., Reservoir Rd., Campbell St., Hill St. and Combs St.
l WV American Water for customers on Long Dr., Lake Dr. between Long Dr. and Club Circle, and Resort Dr. in Glade Springs.