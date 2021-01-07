The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for all of Sweeneysburg Rd. to the end of Beckley Water system on Sweeneysburg Rd., including all side streets, including Maple Fork Rd. and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Rd. up to and including Burn Bowyer Rd. and all side streets off of Burn Bowyer Rd., also including Clear Fork Rd. and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Rd. to the end of Beckley Water Company system at and including Tillus Lane.
l WV American Water for Cemetery Lane area of Montgomery Heights, including Deepwater Mountain Rd. and Mountain Side Lane in Montgomery Heights.
l WV American Water for customers on Hodge St., Boley St., Crawford St., Raymond St., Jordan St. and Summerlee Rd. from Halstead St. to 1000’ before Calhoun Lane in Oak Hill.