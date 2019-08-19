The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Kanawha Falls PSD for Taylor Hill and Rt. 60 from the Exxon to New River Campground due to a main line break.
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 108 customers in Lerona on Pine Grove Road, Foley Lane, Pine Cone Lane, Brambleberry Drive, Acacia Lane, Sapling Lane, River Trail Road, Deerfoot Lane, Red Fern Road, Montanna Lane, Birdsnest Lane, Foxfire Lane, Seedling Drive, Paleface Way, Lady Fern Drive and Ivy Road due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.