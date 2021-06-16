The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Pineville Municipal Water Works from the Railroad Track to the end of the system on Rt. 16 on Welch Pineville Road, due to a main line leak in curve at Centerville.
l The City of Lewisburg for the entire water system; Lewisburg customers including Renick and Ronceverte, due to severe river conditions were beyond the water plant capability to treat water efficiently.
l City of Ronceverte for the City of Ronceverte, all of the Ronceverte water customers.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice.
Boiling helps kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Town of Oceana for their customers.
l Beckley Water Co. for 4H Lake Rd. including all side streets and for Grandview Rd. from the intersection of Ritter Dr. to the end of the Beckley Water Co. system on Grandview Rd. including all side streets.