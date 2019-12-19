A boil water advisory has been issued by Birch River PSD, Nicholas County, for Widen-Dille Road to Morgan Lane, due to main water line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
Brenton PSD, Wyoming County, for the Brenton customers.
WV American Water for customers in the Mount Olive Road and Wright Mountain Road areas of Lashmeet.