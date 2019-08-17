The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l RMS-PSD for Jason’s Corner, Twin Falls, Key Rock and New Richmond to the Wyoming Nursing Home, due to a main break.
l Beckley Water Company for Old Soak Road and adjacent side streets in Mabscott due to a broken main line.
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 50 customers on Redstar Road, part of Hilltop Loop Road, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Holly Street, Calvert Drive, Red Star Church Road, part of Vance Road and part of Thurmond Road due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for approximately 200 customers served by Halls Ridge Tank in Princeton. Specific streets include: 974-1955 Greasy Ridge Road, Rocky Hollow Road, Wildfire Road, Hickory Ridge, Hemlock Lane, Hickory Lake Lane, Rest Place, Timber View, Fox Run Estates, Poplar Grove Estates, Hayes Valley Road, Linda Gillespie Road, Ridgeview Farm Road, 2900-2933 Hilltop Drive, Harmon Branch Road, Fountain Park Road, Whites Crossing Road, Mantle Lane, Karen’s Way, Possum Hollow Road, Gorbutt Road, Paynes Fork Road, Hatcher Road, 100-900 Cheesy Creek Road, Burnt Cabin Road, Lark Street, 249-294 Powell Mountain Road, Goodwyns Chapel Road, Many Springs Road, Overlook Lane, Railroad Avenue, Cumberland Road, Williby Farm Road, Brinkley Road, 12018-13699 Ingleside Road, Kellysville Road, Hales Gap Road and Willowton Road
l Raleigh County PSD for Clear Creek System