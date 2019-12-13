The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for Rt. 10 Appalachian Highway from East Pineville (Cow Shed Motel) to Lucile Cook Booster Station, due to low pressure.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for the Old Bramwell Road area of Bluefield.