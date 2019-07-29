A boil water advisory has been issued by Birch River PSD for Powell Creek Road due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l RMS PSD
| West Virginia American Water for approximately 50 customers in the Orchard Road area in Scarbro, including Orchard Road, Okey Patteson Road from Coalsdale Road to Orchard Road, Lopez Road, and Coaldale Road
| Craigsville PSD
||||