The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers in the town of Ansted, including Rich Creek Rd., Logtown Rd., White Row, Boalt St., Coke Oven Hollow Rd., Layton St., Nutter St., Warren St., Westlake Rd., Bryant Lane, Edge St., Smithson St., McClung St., Cashion St., Ross St., Randall St., Skaggs St., Buckland St., Jones St., Hoffman Lane, due to a main break.
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Airport, including Old Crow Rd. and Country Club, due to a main line leak.
l Danese PSD for customers of Maplewood and the Maplewood/Danese area, due to a broken service line.
l Beckley Water Company for Lucas Dr., Beckley from junction of Pikeview Dr. to and including Michigan Ave. and all side streets, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Somoa St. in Beckley and all side streets.