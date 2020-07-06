The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for Wilcox Street in Crab Orchard, due to a main break.
I WV American Water for customers in Princeton including Courthouse Road, Morningside Drive, Kirkwood Avenue, City View Heights, Hundley Street, Wagoner Drive, Wagner Street, Brock Circle, Valor Court, Napoleon Lane, Trove Place, Middlesex Avenue, Summit Street, Bud Avenue, Bud Street, Emory Avenue, Union Street, Tabor Avenue, Old Bluefield Road, Garden Oaks Drive and South Walker Street from Airport Drive to Morrison Drive, due to a water main break.
I WV American Water for the Okey L. Patteson Highway area in Carlisle, beginning of Carlisle Community, including Lopez Road, Carmelia Lane, Craighead Lane, Silver Gap Road, Grace Lane, Oakwood Street, Kim and Kass Lane, part of Orchard Road and Okey Patteson Road from Kim and Kass Lane to Silver Gap Road, due to a water main repair.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for North Sand Branch Road, including all side streets.
I Raleigh County PSD for customers of Egeria.
I Town of Oceana Municipal Water for Oceana.
I Town of Alderson Water Dept. for Alderson.