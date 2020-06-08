The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water, a planned outage, for customers in the Maple Avenue area in Fayetteville, including West Maple Avenue from the intersection of Lively Street to Jobe Road, Francesca Street, Grace Street, Windsor Lane, Platt Street, South Lee Addition, South Lee Street, Ryan Drive, Grafton Lane, Pairs Place, Wendell Drive, Maple Lane, Talbert Road, Jay Street, Alexis Hope Lane, and Jobe Road
I Big Bend Public Service District for the Talcott area, Pence Springs and Hilldale, due to a water main line break.
I Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District in the Ghent area, Farley Branch, Streeter, south of Farley Branch to the end of the system in Flat Top, due to repair of a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.