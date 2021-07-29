The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Gristmill Dr. and Millers Lane in Old Mill Village, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Circleview Dr. from 538 Circleview Dr. to 652 Circleview Dr., only the even number addresses in this section of Circleview Dr. were under a boil water advisory, including Candace Court.
l Beckley Water Company for Merit Dr., Grear Lane, Valliant Lane and Electric Ave.
l Beckley Water Company for Whitestick St. in Mabscott, from the intersection of Depot St. to the intersection of South Oakwood Ave.