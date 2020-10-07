The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for customers at Airport, from 1238 Old Crow Rd. to and including all of Country Club Dr., due a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Arnett.
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Slab Fork.
l WV American Water for customers in the Red Star Rd. area of Hilltop, including Holly St., Red Star A Rd., Red Star B Road., Red Star Hill Rd., Country Side Lane and Red Star Rd. from Hilltop Loop to Thurmond Road.