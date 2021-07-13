The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on Cemeetery Lane, Deepwater Mountain Rd. and Mountain Side Lane in Montgomery Heights, due to a pump failure at the Armstrong PSD water plant.
l Raleigh County PSD for Arnett customers, all of Breckenridge to and including Cove Creek and Wolf Cub Lane, due to a main line leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.