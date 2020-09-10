The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers in the Club Circle area of Glade Springs, from Lake Drive to Blueberry Place including the Fairway and Hilltop Villas, and Groundskeeper Lane in Glade Springs, due to a main replacement project.
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Coal City, Corner St. to and including Odelta Court, due to a mine line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.