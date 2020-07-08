The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for Oakhurst St. in MacArthur, including all side streets, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Wilcox St. in Crab Orchard.
l WV American Water for customers in Princeton, including Courthouse Rd., Morningside Dr., Kirkwood Ave., City View Heights, Hundley St., Wagoner Dr., Wagner St., Brock Circle, Valor Court, Napoleon Lane, Trove Place, Middlesex Ave., Summit St., Bud Ave., Bud St., Emory Ave., Union St., Tabor Ave., Old Bluefield Rd., Garden Oaks Dr., and South Walker St. from Airport Dr. to Morrison Dr.