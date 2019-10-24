The following boil water advisories were issued:
l WV American Water for South Errington Road area in New River, due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following orders were lifted:
l Raleigh Co. PSD for Airport System.
l Raleigh Co. PSD for Slab Fork System.