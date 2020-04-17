The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on Laxton Farm Road, Hidden Valley Road, Church Hollow Road and a portion of Pin Oak Road in Lashmeet, due to a main break.
I Beckley Water Company for Brookwood Lane 100 through 117 Maxwell Hill area, due to broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order hasbeen lifted:
l WV American Water for customers on Wendell Drive, Paris Place and Grafton Lane in Fayetteville.