The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Page-Kincaid PSD for the entire water system, due to a main well failure.
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for Castle Rock Ave., from Lucile Cook Booster Station, Bear Hole Rd., all of town to the end of system at Wyoming, due to a main line break, the alley behind Pineville Furniturre.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for Cemetery Lane area of Montgomery Heights, including Deepwater Mountain Rd. and Mountain Side Lane in Montgomery Heights,