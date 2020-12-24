The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for Bluemont Lane in Beckley, due to a broken main line.
l WV American Water for customers on Hale St. and Wood St. in Bluefield, due to a main break.
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for customerso n River View Ave., Guyan St., Edge Wood, Orchard St., River Drive Ave., due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Nettie Leivasy PSD for customers of Nettie-Leivasy PSD.
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Clear Creek.
l Pineville Municipal Water Works for customers of Pineville Municipal Water Works.