The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for Clear Creek, due to Beckley water main line leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Town of Oceana Water Plant for their customers.
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Airport.
l Beckley Water Co. for Dry Hill Rd. beginning at 275 Dry Hill Rd. to the end of Dry Hill Rd., including all side streets off of Dry Hill Rd., including South Southbranch Rd. and all side streets and Sweeneysburg Rd. and all side streets. Including also Maple Fork Rd. from Sweeneysburg Rd. up to and including Burn Bowyer Rd. and all side streets and Clear Fork Rd. and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Rd. up to and including Tillus Lane.