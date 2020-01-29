The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l State of WV Dept. of Health and Human Resources (Beckley District Office) for Keystone Municipal Water, McDowell County, being re-issued due to failure to properly monitor the drinking water.
l WV American Water for the Hidden Valley Drive area of Oak Hill customers on 21st. Ave., 100-400 blocks of Hidden Valley Dr., 200 block of 21st. St., 300 block of 22nd. St. and 400-421 23rd. St. in Oak Hill, due to water main break.
l Raleigh County PSD for Clear Creek, due to main line break.
l Beckley Water Company for Sweeneysburg area from 701 Sweeneysburg Rd. to the end of the system at Spruce Mountain Rd., including all side streets and Range Rd., and all side streets, due to planned water system improvements.
l Beckley Water Company for Hull St. from Berry St. to East Prince St., including adjacent side streets and Temple Street from Stansbury Court to Nebraska Ave., including adjacent side streets will be interrupted Jan. 30, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., due to improvements to the water system.
l Wyoming County System boil water.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water
orders has been lifted:
l RMS PSD