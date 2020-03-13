The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Nettie and Leivasy PSD for the Laurel Creek Road area of Fayetteville including O'Dell Town Road/Orndoff Road, due to a line being repaired.
I WV American Water for customers on Laurel Creek Road, Rivermen Road, Hill Manor Drive, Parsons Lane, Payne Road, Fayette Hills Drive, Huddleston Road, Whitlock Road and Scooby Doo Run Road in Fayetteville, due to a new main installation.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Town of Oceana Water Treatment Plant for Oceana.