The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l Ronceverte entire water system and Main Tank customers., due to new water lines being connected.
l WV American Water for customers on Twelve Mile Rd., Beechtree St., Clairmont Hills Dr., Mt. Horeb Rd. and Windy Acre Place in Princeton, due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice.
Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Mathis Dr. in Daniels, including all side streets off of Mathis Dr.
l WV American Water for customers on Mt. Zion Rd. from Johnson St. to Bella Vista, Johnson St., Calvert St. and Evergreen Court in Hinton.