[br]MEADOW BRIDGE [ndash] Lawrence Andew Loudermilk, 78, of Meadow Bridge passed away on Saturday evening, July 18, 2020 at his home. Born on May 19, 1942 at Clintonville, he was the son of the late Lewis Lilly and Edna Mae Loudermilk Lilly. Lawrence was a US Army veteran and a coal miner. H…