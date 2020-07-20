The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Co. for Old Eccles Road from Dickinson Avenue to the end of the system, including all side streets, including also Old Mill Village, Bridge Park and Rolling Hills Estates, due to a broken main line.
I Beckley Water Co. for Berkley Street from the intersection of Jennings to the end of Berkley Street, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Rainelle Water Department for customers of Rainelle.