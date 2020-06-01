The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l WV American Water for customers in Oak Hill on Sanger Road, Keel Road, Dennis Allen Drive, Shady Acres Drive, Cove Drive, Prudence Road from Legends Highway to Cumbo Ridge Road, Freedom Lane, Hilltop Loop Road, Red Star Road and all side roads, Hope Drive, Calvert Drive, Mont Carr Road and Mountain View Estates Road, due to a main break on Hilltop Loop Road.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers between Orchard Road in Scarbro and the booster station at Carlisle.
I WV American Water for customers on Jack Lilly Road in Nimitz.