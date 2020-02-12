The following boil water
advisory has been issued:
l WV American Water for the Sugar Creek Road area of Beckwith, due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
order has been lifted:
l WV American Water for the Collinwood Dr., Winwood Place, Briarwood Place, Woodbridge Road, Forest Lane, Lynnwood Place, Crestview Drive, Wildwood Place, Wilson St., Brown St., Harper St., Vance St., Ellison St., Ford St., and Sunnyside Dr. in Oak Hill.