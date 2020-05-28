The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers between Orchard Rd. in Scarbro and the booster station at Carlisle, due to water main repair.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling helps kill the bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for Pea Ridge Rd. (entire length), Shirley Donnely Rd., Upson Downs Rd., Boothe St., Odell Farm Lane, Huddleston Lane, Noyes Lane, Hemi Dr., Cherrywood Rd., Tincher St., Bowyer Place, Ramey Rd., Ham Toney Rd., Evans Rd. and Patrick St. in Oak Hill.
l Cool Ridge-Flat Top Rd. for Mt. Creek Dr., Cool Ridge.
l Page-Kincaid PSD for areas of Page-Kincaid.