The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on the 100 block of South 3rd St., the 300 block of Harrison St., the 300 block of Mercer St. and the 100 block of South 4th St. in Princeton, due to replacement of a fire hydrant.
l Beckley Water Co. for scheduled temporary water outage for Glen Morgan from junction of WV RT 3 and US 19 to the junction of Violet Lane including Tank Branch Rd., Sullivan Rd., Burmeister Ave. and all adjacent side streets; water service will be temporarily interrupted Monday, June 7, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., due to improvements to the water system.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice.
Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Gauley River PSD for their customers.
l The City of Mount Hope Water System for their customers.