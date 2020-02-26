The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for Halls Ridge Rd., and all side streets in Princeton, due to water main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
I Beckley Water Company for North Sand Branch from the intersection of Robert C. Byrd and N. Sand Branch to 1700 N. Sand Branch Rd.
I WV American Water for customers on Gatewood Rd. from the Pleasant View intersection to the Chapel Rd. intersection in Fayetteville, including Waterplant Rd., Lego Rd., Laurel Lane, Riner Dairy Rd., Elverton Rd. and its branches, the Cunard community, Judges Court, BIrd Lane, Willow Lane, Self Lane, Tincher Rd., Needmore Valley, Bragg Hollow, Wonderland, Toney Hollow, Largo Lane, Dooley Rd., Rebecca Lane and any surrounding side roads.
WV American Water for customers of Beech Run Rd. and Meadow Village Lane in Hinton.