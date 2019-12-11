The following boil water
advisories have been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for Ramsey Street area of Bluefield, due to main break.
I West Virginia American Water for Reese Harmon Ridge Road area of Lashmeet, due to main tie-in project.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water
orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Johnston St., Beckley.
I West Virginia American Water for New River system of Fayette County, including Oak Hill and Mossy areas.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for Airport (Oakes Subdivision).