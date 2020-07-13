LEWISBURG [ndash] Annette "Ann" (White) Erwin, 85 of Lewisburg passed away July 12, 2020 after a long fight with lung and heart problems. Born May 1, 1935 in Akron, OH, she was a daughter of the late Charles White and Esther White. Ann was married to Ernest E. Erwin, Jr. for 50 years until h…