The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Nettie Leivasy PSD for Nettie and Canvas area, from 11427 Canvas Nettie Road at Nettie Post Office to Brock's Bridge including all side roads, due to water distribution upgrades, precautionary notice.
I WV American Water for customers near the bottom of Red Star Road in Hilltop, due to a leaking pipe.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Oakhurst Street in MacArthur including all side streets.
I Raleigh County PSD for Clear Creek.
I Town of Meadow Bridge for its customers of Meadow Bridge.
I Rupert Water Department for its customers of Rupert.
I Beckley Water Co. for Sweeneysburg Road from the intersection of Seahurst Drive to the end of the Beckley Water System, including all side streets with the exception of Seahurst Drive; Maple Fork Road from the intersection of Sweeneysburg Road to Burn Bowyer Road including all side streets; Clear Fork Road from the intersection of Sweeneysburg Road to Tilus Lane, including all side streets.
I Beckley Water Co. for Grandview Road from the intersection of 4H Lake Road to the end of the Beckley Water System, including all side streets off this section of Grandview Road.
I Beckley Water Co. for Glen View Road in Crab Orchard, Brethren Church Road and Orchard Woods and all side streets to the end of the Beckley Water System.