The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD at Airport, from the intersection of Silverpeak and Old Grandview Rd. to and including Grandview State Park, due to a main line break.
l Beckley Water Company for Sweeneysburg Road beginning at and including Ruskin Dr. and all side streets off of Ruskin Dr. to the end of the Beckley Water Company system on Sweeneysburg Rd., including all side streets. This includes Maple Fork Road and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Rd. up to and including Burn Bowyer Rd. and all side streets off of Burn Bowyer Rd. Also includes Clear Fork Rd. and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Rd. to the end of the Beckley Water Company system at and including Tillus Lane. This is due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.