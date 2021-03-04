The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on Church St., Ankrom St., East Wiseman Ave. and East Maple Ave. from North Court St. to Ankrom St. in Fayetteville, due to a main replacement project.
l Raleigh County PSD for Arnett, Sundial to and including Lower Walhonda, due to a main line leak.
l Raleigh County PSD for Egeria, 2121 Egeria Rd. to and including 2540 Egeria Rd., due to a main line leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice.
Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Raleigh County PSD for customers of Arnett.